Kazakhstan cancels 163 out of 216 domestic flights planned for January 8

NUR-SULTAN, January 8. /TASS/. More than 160 of the 216 domestic flights scheduled for Saturday in Kazakhstan have been canceled, according to press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

"A total of 216 flights were planned on January 8, of which nine flights are delayed, 163 flights are canceled. All other flights will be operated according to the schedule," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the main reasons for all delays and cancellations of flights were the closure of airports in the cities of Aktau, Taldykorgan, Almaty, as well as problems with the Internet for preparing flights.

International flights

Nur-Sultan Airport plans to operate six international flights on Saturday, four flights are canceled, according to press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

"On January 8, international airlines are planning to perform six international flights from/to the city of Nur-Sultan to/from the cities of Dubai, Minsk, Kaliningrad. Meanwhile, four flights to/from the cities of Moscow are Frankfurt canceled," the statement said.

According to the ministry, 21 international flights, including directions such as Moscow, Baku, and Minsk, were canceled from the airports of Almaty, Aktau, Turkestan, Shymkent, and Kostanay.