Russian, German officials to discuss Ukraine in January — DPA

BERLIN, December 24. /TASS/. Jens Ploetner, foreign policy advisor to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, agreed to meet in January to discuss the conflict around Ukraine, DPA reported on Friday.

The officials spoke by phone on Thursday, the report said, citing German government sources.

Ploetner expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine and called for de-escalation, DPA reported. He also called for re-engagement as part of the Normandy Format.