Russian MFA expects world community to weigh in on neo-Nazism in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said Russia expects that the international community to pass appropriate judgement on the encouragement of neo-Nazism in Ukraine.

"The tragic example of Germany showed in the 20th century how dangerous these tendencies are, how dangerous it is to ignore them and how dangerous it is to encourage them," she said at a news conference. "We are urging the international community to prevent the mistakes of the 20th century from repeating and expect that the relevant departments of international organizations will respond to the encouragement of neo-Nazism in Ukraine and give it a proper assessment."

Zakharova said Ukraine had set off on the course to distort and rewrite history and exonerate fascism, which had made the country a "hotbed of neo-Nazism."

Neo-Nazis from around the world flock to the country, she said, and get military training by instructors from the US, UK, Canada and some other NATO member countries. That is done in an effort to fight the purported Russian threat, the spokeswoman said.

"In reality, Ukraine has become a breeding ground for militants whose ideology is founded on the ideology of neo-Nazism," she said.

The diplomat reiterated that Kiev traditionally votes alongside Washington against the Russian draft resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism at the UN General Assembly. She said they do it because it clearly prohibits "glorification of anything that’s associated with xenophobia, Nazism and related practices.".