Minsk proposes holding border talks with Warsaw to solve critical issues

MINSK, December 17. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has proposed to the Polish side to hold border talks to raise critical issues, the press office reported on Friday.

"The Polish diplomat was informed about the unacceptability of ultimatum statements and offered to hold border negotiations with the Polish side, where critical issues will be discussed. It was also suggested to immediately hold simultaneous verification activities both on the territory of Poland and Belarus within the framework of regional confidence and security measures, despite epidemiological and other restrictions," the Belarusian Defense Ministry noted.

The ministry added that these steps make it possible not only to defuse tension but to start a new constructive dialogue and establish bilateral relations. According to the press office, during the meetings with military attaches, the Belarusian side pointed out the unconstructiveness of existing relations on the part of individual countries of the "neighbourhood belt" and the biased information from their sides, including diplomatic institutions in other countries. "It is stated that the position of abandoning a dialogue and arms control measures does not contribute to the establishment of good-neighbourly relations," the Belarusian Defense Ministry noted.