EU introduces sanctions against Belarusian individuals, legal entities

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. The European Union enacted the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus covering 11 companies and 17 individuals. Sanctions were approved in view of the migration crisis, according to the EU Council resolution posted in the EU Journal.

New package of sanctions covers in particular air carrier Belavia, Grodno Azot, Belshina and Belarusneft companies, certain travel agencies and hotels. The same list comprises Syria’s Cham Wings making flights to Minsk.

Sanctions were introduced in particular against law enforcement officials, border guard chiefs and judges.

Restrictive measures come into force from the publication time.

Therefore, the total number of persons in the black list for Belarus increased to 183 individuals and 26 legal entities.