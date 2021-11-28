Kiev fueling situation around migrants hoping for Western money - Belarus' security chief

MINSK, November 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities are deliberately fuel tensions around the migration situation in order to pump money out of their "Western patrons," State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said on Sunday.

"Whereas what is going on in Poland and Lithuania can be justified somehow (as these are NATO member nations), what is going on in our southern neighbor [Ukraine] is beyond common sense," he said in an interview with the STB television channel. "It is hysteria. Probably, Ukraine’s leaders are indulging in this hysteria in a hope to receive some money from their Western patrons, like the Poles and Lithuanians."

He recalled that Ukraine decided to drill issues of combating illegal migration during the Polesye exercises at the border with Belarus. "Who is going to go to Ukraine? On the contrary, only from Ukraine: as far as I remember, 192 Ukrainian have sought Belarusian citizenship and remained in our country this year," he stressed.