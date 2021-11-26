Lukashenko arrives at refugee camp near Polish border

BRUZGI /BELARUS/. November 26, /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday arrived at the refugee camp in a warehouse in Bruzgi near the Polish border, according to a TASS reporter.

The president is taking a tour of the camp. It’s planned that he will speak to the migrants.

He’s accompanied by the head of the Grodno regional administration, Vladimir Karanik.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, where migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, took an abrupt turn for the worse on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus while some of them attempted to cross into Poland after tearing down a barbed-wire fence. The refugees were later placed at a warehouse in Bruzgi near the Polish border.

The EU countries have accused Minsk of an intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Lukashenko put the blame on the Western countries, whose actions prompted people to flee wars in their homeland.