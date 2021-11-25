Putin wishes Vucic success at upcoming presidential election

SOCHI, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Sochi on Thursday wished his counterpart success at the upcoming election.

"You have elections soon - in the spring, in April. I would like to [express] to you the words of gratitude for that personal attention that you give to Russian-Serbian relations and I hope that Serbian voters will also appreciate it, and I wish you success," Putin said.

It is planned that parliamentary and presidential elections will be held in Serbia on April 3, 2022. Earlier, Vucic stated that the goal of his party is an absolute victory at all levels.