Polish defense chief says migrants made several border crossing attempts overnight

WARSAW, November 17. /TASS/. A small group of migrants tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border at several places overnight, Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Polish Radio on Wednesday.

"It was a restless night. The tensions were of course lower than they were in Kuznica, but the methods of attacking the Polish border remained the same,’’ he said. ‘’Kuznica is in the public eye. At the same time, small groups of migrants attempted to break through the Polish border at other places during the night.’’

"The situation at the border won’t be resolved quickly,’’ Blaszczak went on to say. ‘’We must prepare for months, hopefully not years.’’

According to Polish police, the night was quiet near Kuznica, where a massive storming of the border occurred on Tuesday. Some of the refugees returned to their previous camp while others stay near the border outpost on the Belarusian side, a police spokesman said.

On Tuesday, a large group of migrants threw stones and other objects at the Polish forces guarding the border at the Kuznica-Bruzgi crossing. The Polish authorities said the migrants also used stun grenades and attempted to tear down the fence. The Polish forces responded with tear gas and water cannons. On the Polish side of the border, 12 people were injured, including 9 policemen.

Following the attack, the migrants returned to their previous camp at a distance from the border outpost, which was set up at the time of the first border storming a week ago. About 2,000 people may be staying there, according to the Polish authorities.