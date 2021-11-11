Lukashenko says 1,790 people camping out at Belarusian-Polish border

MINSK, November 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said there are 1,790 people in the migrant camp on the Belarusian-Polish border.

The Polish forces sought to send to Belarus another 322 migrants, but they didn’t succeed, he said at a government meeting on Thursday, BelTA reported.

Lukashenko ordered the government to provide support to pregnant women and children camped out at the border. He said pregnant women will be provided with hospital services when the due date comes. He also ordered the delivery of dry wood to the camp.

The migration crisis on the Belarus border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, which has been drawing migrants since the start of the year, sharply worsened on November 8. A few thousand people on the Belarus side approached the Polish border and set up camp. Some of them attempted to cross into Poland by tearing down a barbed-wire fence. Some EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and are calling for sanctions. Lukashenko put the blame on Western countries, saying their actions prompted people to flee the war in their homeland.