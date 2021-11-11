Belarus plans to provide housing for migrant children — BelTA reports

MINSK, November 11. /TASS/. Belarus could provide housing for the children and mothers that are part of the groups of migrants seeking to cross into the EU at the border with Poland, a Belarusian minister said.

These refugees could be placed at a children’s recreation camp, Belarusian Education Minister Igor Karpenko said after a meeting held by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to BelTA agency.

"The education system is, no doubt, ready to carry out the order of the head of state regarding supporting, first and foremost, children that have come into a hard situation,’’ he said.

At the meeting, Lukashenko ordered the government to take care of pregnant women and children living at a makeshift camp at the border, as the cold season arrives. Lukashenko also said pregnant women will be provided with hospital services when the due date comes.

The migration crisis on the Belarus border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, which has been drawing migrants since the start of the year, sharply worsened on November 8. A few thousand people on the Belarus side approached the Polish border and set up camp. Some of them attempted to cross into Poland by tearing down a barbed-wire fence. Some EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and are calling for sanctions. Lukashenko put the blame on Western countries, saying their actions prompted people to flee the war in their homeland.