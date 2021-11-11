Baltic countries and Poland won’t accept migrants — Latvian defense minister

RIGA, November 11. /TASS/. Baltic countries and Poland won’t let in migrants attempting to enter these countries from Belarusian territory, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said on Thursday.

"The Baltic states and Poland will not accept these migrants in any way," he said in the interview on Latvian radio. "We won't do this."According to Pabriks, the situation on the EU border cannot be assessed as a humanitarian crisis, since "initially it was a hybrid attack."

"If this happened near the border of the Western country, perhaps, it would work, the country would open its border. However, we are not going to do this," the minister said.

The Latvian defense minister considers it is possible to aggravate dramatically the situation at the border, since, according to him, there are from 10 to 15,000 migrants on the Belarus territory. "I believe that if [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko goes [for aggravation of the situation], then the European Union and - I cannot rule out - even NATO will be involved. As we have to protect our border, and we will not open it".