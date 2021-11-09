Poland deploys military equipment to border area — Belarusian State Border Committee

MINSK, November 9. /TASS/. Poland has deployed military equipment to the border with Belarus, the Belarusian State Border Committee said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Polish law enforcement officers have lined up in front of a refugee camp, bringing equipment with them, including military hardware," the statement reads.

According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, reporters, members of international rights and humanitarian organizations eager to help EU asylum seekers are being kept away from the border area.

When commenting on Poland's move to close its Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing starting on November 9, the committee stressed that there were no objective reasons for such a decision, which was "made by Poland in order to prevent filming by casual witnesses and the disclosure of facts proving that the Polish military is using force and weapons against refugees." "All those actions by Poland are aimed at hiding information about what is really happening on the Polish-Belarusian border from the public," the statement added.

On Monday, several hundred migrants arrived on the Belarusian-Polish border, some of them trying to enter Poland by breaking through a barbed-wire fence. Police, border guards and military servicemen confronted them from the Polish side of the border. Migrants later set up a tent camp near the border. According to various estimates, up to 2,000 people are currently staying by the Polish border. Poland's authorities expect them to try to storm the border again.