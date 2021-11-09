Lithuanian border guards turn back scores of illegal migrants to Belarus overnight

VILNIUS, November 9. /TASS/. The situation on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border has not changed over the past several days, and overnight the border guards of the Baltic republic have forced 82 illegal migrants out to the neighboring country, Commander of the State Border Guard Service, General Rustamas Liubajevas told the LRT national radio station on Tuesday.

"Overnight, no mass crossing attempts were made, nor was there a breach of the border recorded. From midnight till morning, the border guards did not allow anyone to get into Lithuania and turned back to Belarus 82 illegal migrants," he said.

According to him, the disturbances that erupted on Monday at the centers accommodating migrants were links in the same chain with the migrants’ attempts to break across the Polish border. "We have sufficient grounds to think that these actions were coordinated with the help of social media and other means of mobile communication," the general asserted.

The disturbances occurred on Monday at several Lithuanian centers housing illegal migrants from Asian and African countries who penetrated into the Baltic nation from neighboring Belarus. The most serious confrontations involving several hundred people broke out at a center in the Vilnius district. Some illegal migrants clashed with border guards and police, and tear gas was used.