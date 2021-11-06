Iran’s intention to return to nuclear deal should not be questioned, says foreign minister

TEHRAN, November 6. /TASS/. The seriousness of Iran’s intention to return to the nuclear deal should not be questioned, the republic’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during the telephone talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday.

"The Iranian Foreign Minister noted that under no circumstances should the seriousness of Iran’s intentions at the talks on the issue of necessity for the sides to return to [nuclear deal] commitments be questioned," the press service of the Iranian ministry said in a statement.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. The deal was aimed at overcoming the crisis regarding Tehran’s nuclear program. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the deal. Incumbent US President Joe Biden has repeatedly made it clear that Washington was ready to return to the JCPOA. Talks involving Iran and the Five Plus One group (Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, France and the US) on restoring the nuclear deal in its original form have been underway in Vienna since April. So far, six rounds of consultations have taken place, the next round is set to begin on November 29.