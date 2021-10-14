Russian diplomat Zakharova slams EU’s new set of sanctions against Russia as hypocrisy

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. The European Union’s decision to extend the list of Russian nationals, under sanctions for allegedly posing a threat to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, is an example of the European Union’s hypocrisy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The diplomat stressed that any "sanctions decisions," which were made bypassing the UN Security Council, are illegitimate from the international legal stance.

"On the whole, this is how they must be treated," she said speaking at a news conference. "There is certainly a political overtone. These are sanctions games, these are the real sanctions games of the European Union."

"It is deeply regrettable because they are completely politically motivated, have nothing to do with the law and contradict the law," Zakharova noted. "They were approved on the eve of the Ukraine-EU summit, which took place on October 12, while the [sanctions] decisions were made on October 11. It was also a signal for Kiev, which supports sabotaging the Minsk Accords."

"When our EU partners, as I have said before, call on us to implement the Minsk Accords in full and at the same time give Kiev a corresponding signal in the form of such decisions, which, according to them, must somehow restrain Russia and somehow reprove it, we can call it only as games and hypocrisy," she added.

Zakharova said that the illegal restrictions on behalf of the European Union also affected the staff of the Russian judicial bodies, which is, according to her, an open attempt to exert pressure on the Russian judicial authorities, which "independently and impartially execute their duties."

"We will certainly respond to such an unfriendly step on behalf of the European Union," the diplomat noted.

EU sanctions against Russia

On October 11, the European Union expanded its blacklist over Crimea’s reunification with Russia, adding eight individuals, including the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Crimea and Sevastopol, Leonid Mikhailiuk.

Several judges, prosecutors and security officers "responsible for enforcing Russian law" in Crimea that Brussels refuses to recognize as part of Russia, were added to the list, according to a report in the Official Journal of the European Union on October 11.