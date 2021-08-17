Afghan VP under Ghani Amrullah Saleh declares himself caretaker president

TEHRAN, August 17. /TASS/. Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh noted on Tuesday that he was considered acting head of state under the constitution, considering the fact that President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

"As per the constitution of Afghanistan, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP [first vice president] becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus," he tweeted.

The politician called to "join the resistance" against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and stressed that he would never bow to the militants.

After the main part of the Western military contingent was pulled out of the country, the radical movement launched a large-scale offensive to establish control over the country. On August 15, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and took over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down to avoid bloodshed, as he put it, and fled the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.