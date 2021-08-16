Kabul situation better under Taliban than it was under President Ghani — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The situation in the Afghan capital of Kabul is better in the first days of its control by the Taliban militant group than it was under President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said in a live broadcast of the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday.

"I judge by the first day of their control of Kabul. The impressions are good. Now the situation in Kabul is better than it was under Ashraf Ghani. That is, it is better under the Taliban terrorists than under Ghani," he said.

The fighters of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul encountering no resistance on August 15 and established full control of the Afghan capital within several hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and left the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.