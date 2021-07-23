UN Security Council condemns Turkey’s position on Cyprus - statement

UNITED NATIONS, July 23. /TASS/. The UN Security Council adopted a presidential statement Friday, which condemns Turkey’s new position on the Cyprus town Varosha and urges Ankara to review it. The statement was adopted without any additional comments from the Security Council members.

"The Security Council condemns the announcement in Cyprus by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders on the further reopening of a part of the fenced-off Varosha area in Cyprus," the document reads.

According to the statement, the Security Council calls "for the immediate reversal of that course of actions for the reversal of all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020."

On July 20, the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar announced that 3.5% of the fenced-off territory of Varosha will be demilitarized, that is handed over by the Turkish military to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus civilian administration, and provided to use by private owners, including Greek Cypriots, if the latter file a request to the Northern Cyprus Commission for Real Estate. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed this decision, claiming that it will benefit all sides.