India launches inoculation with Russian Sputnik V jab against COVID-19, reports say

"As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the [Sputnik V] vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today on May 14, 2021," the company said, according to the newspaper. It reported that "Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Laboratories received the first jab of the vaccine in Hyderabad."

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. India’s Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd pharmaceutical company released into circulation the first batch of the imported Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection in Hyderabad on Friday, according to the Times of India newspaper.

The cost of the imported Russian vaccine, including 5% tax, amounts to less than $13. This price may be lowered when local manufacturers begin to produce Sputnik V, the pharmaceutical company said.

"The company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure a smooth and timely supply," the company’s statement said. According to the newspaper, "Dr Reddy's said it will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort."

On Thursday, it was reported that Sputnik V would enter circulation in India at the beginning of next week, while Indian pharmaceutical companies would begin production of this vaccine in July.

Sputnik V received the emergency use listing from the Indian regulator this April against the background of growing incidence of the coronavirus infection in the country. Sputnik V became the third vaccine to be used in India. Until now, the country has been using only two vaccines: Covishield, developed by British-Swedish AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, as well as Covaxin by India’s Bharat Biotech.