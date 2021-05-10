Czech Republic to claim compensation from Russia for explosions in Vrbetice - TV

PRAGUE, May 10. /TASS/. The Czech Republic intends to claim at least 1 bln koruna (approximately €39 mln) from Russia as a compensation of material damages for blasts in depots in Vrbetice village, Ceska Televise TV Channel reports, citing Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alena Schillerova.

"The simplest way [to get damages payment from Russia] is the way of receiving compensation using norms of international law. If we follow the path [of claiming compensations], for example, through criminal proceedings, than this [may] last for long, for very long," the TV Channel says, citing the politician.

On April 17, Prague announced Moscow had been allegedly involved in ammunition depot blasts in the eastern Czech village of Vrbetice in 2014 and expelled 18 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague. The Russian Foreign Ministry protested against the move and declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow personae non grata.