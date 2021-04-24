Ukrainian forces open fire against DPR nine times in past day, republic says

DONETSK, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces have shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) nine times in the past 24 hours, firing over 90 shells, the DPR mission to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of nine violations of the indefinite ceasefire by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was recorded," the Donetsk news agency said citing the mission’s statement.

Overall, the Ukrainian forces fired 94 shells.

On Friday, the DPR mission to the JCCC reported that in the previous 24 hours, Kiev’s army had broken the ceasefire 12 times, firing 80 shells into the DPR.

On July 27, 2020, additional ceasefire control measures came into effect in Donbass after being approved by the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine. The measures ban any offensive, intelligence or sabotage activities, the use of all types of aircraft, any shooting, and the deployment of heavy weapons to inhabited localities. One of the key provisions of the agreement stipulates disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations, whereas in case of offensive operations, return fire is allowed only after a direct order from the command.

Tensions escalated in Donbass in late February despite the agreements on additional ceasefire measures approved on July 22, 2020. Incidents of shooting resumed along the contact line. Both sides reported causalities. Ukraine pinned the blame for escalation on the Donbass republics. For their turn, Donetsk and Lugansk said that Kiev’s non-compliance with the July agreements had triggered it.