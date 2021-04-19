Austrian government decides to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine, chancellor says

VIENNA, April 19. /TASS/. Austria’s coalition government, which includes the People’s Party and the Greens has agreed to buy 1 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Its use is planned after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) certifies the jab. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s statement was made available to TASS by the office of the head of Austrian government.

"We agree to buy 1 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine which is already being used in over 50 countries. We hope for the EMA’s swift registration because each additional vaccine helps us save lives, provide jobs and return to normal life as soon as possible," the chancellor said.

It is noted that the Austrian coalition government plans to begin using the vaccine after it is certified by the EMA.

In turn, Austria’s new Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein (the Green Party) after being sworn in on Monday in Vienna stated that he thought the Russian vaccine was a quality product and that he was expecting its use once it is registered in the EU. "Sputnik is a good [vaccine]. In my view, the EMA’s registration is important as a precondition [for its use]. There is already an agreement in this direction [among coalition partners]," the minister told reporters.

According to the Austrian chancellor, Vienna’s talks with Russia on purchasing Sputnik V are de facto over, the purchase of the Russian jab is considered possible for Austria. Earlier, Vienna had also considered the possibility of national registration.