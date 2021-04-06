Issue of lifting of US sanctions against Iran complicated, says Russian envoy to Vienna

VIENNA, April 6. /TASS/. The situation in the sphere of lifting anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the US can be characterized as complicated, it is premature to speak about a significant breakthrough after a meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and the Five (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Tuesday.

According to him, "it is too early to talk about a major breakthrough." The envoy pointed out that working process had begun. "The situation in the sanction sphere is even more complicated," he said. In particular, Tehran counted that there are 1,500 restrictions imposed against the country.

Ulyanov also emphasized that the main result of the in-person meeting in Vienna is that "a turn from general talk about importance of restoring the nuclear deal to practical steps in this direction was consolidated." "The outline of the JCPOA revival is starting to become more real," the envoy underscored.