Emomali Rahmon sworn in as Tajikistan’s President

DUSHANBE, October 30. /TASS/. Emomali Rahmon has been sworn in for another term in office as Tajikistan’s President. The inauguration ceremony that took place on Friday was broadcast live by the Tajikistan state-run TV channel.

At the Palace of Nations, Rahmon was presented the presidential symbols. The ceremony continued at Dushanbe’s Kohi Somon Palace (the government’s residence).

Chairman of Tajikistan’s Central Commission for Elections and Referenda Bakhtiyor Khudoerzoda presented the head of state a presidential certificate. Chief Justice of the country’s Constitutional Court Abdulhafiz Ashurzoda presented Rahmon with the symbol of presidential power - the Sign of the President of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan’s presidential election was held on October 11. According to the election commission, Emomali Rahmn won the election securing 90.92% of the vote. He also won the previous presidential elections of 1994, 1999, 2006 and 2013.