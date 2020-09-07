Belarusian prime minister inoculated with Russian COVID-19 vaccine

"The prime minister took the vaccine on Thursday, after the talks with his Russian counterpart. He feels great," the spokeswoman said.

MINSK, September 7. /TASS/. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko was inoculated with the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, his spokeswoman Alexandra Isayeva said Monday, adding that the prime minister feels fine.

Golovchenko’s decision to test the Russian coronavirus vaccine was announced by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I am happy that Roman Alexandrovich Golovchenko decided to get vaccinated today. I am certain that everything will be fine," Mishustin said back then.

Earlier, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed that Belarus would become one of the first countries where the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, would be shipped.

Besides, the republic will join the final stage of the vaccine’s post-registration testing, allowing its citizens to volunteer for the third testing stage.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, under the name of Sputnik V. The medicine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, passed clinical trials in July. It is based on a previously developed platform, used for many other vaccines. On August 15, the Ministry of Health announced mass production of the medicine. According to Russian Direct Investment Fund Head Kirill Dmitriev, Russia has already received orders from 20 countries for shipment of 1 billion doses of the vaccine.