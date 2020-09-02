German foreign ministry shares no evidence of Navalny poisoning with Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev has not received any evidence from the German Federal Foreign Office that blogger Alexei Navalny had been poisoned, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a televised interview on Rossiya’1 channel on Wednesday.

"Do you think that Ambassador Mr. Nechaev asked his German counterparts the question that lots of people are concerned about now: Where are the facts, where are the formulas, where are merely any data? I’ll answer, ‘Yes, he did.’ What answer do you think he received from the German counterparts? None. No facts, no data, no formulas, no materials, no references. Absolutely nothing," she said.

Nechaev had been earlier summoned to the German Federal Foreign Office where he was notified about Berlin’s stance on the Navalny case.