Joseph Biden approved as Democratic candidate for US presidential election

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. Joseph Biden has received the approval from the required number of US Democratic Party delegates to become the candidate in the November 2020 presidential election in the United States.

The decision was made at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The vote, in which delegations all states and territories took part, was held in the online format due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

Biden crossed the necessary threshold of 2,374 votes when North Carolina announced its decision.

Overall, Biden received over 3,550 votes, his opponent Bernie Sanders - over 1,150 votes.