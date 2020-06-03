Lavrov discusses international support to peace in Libya with Tripoli govt’s deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Joint international efforts seeking peace for Libya were in focus of the talks held in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord and Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Council Ahmed Maiteeq, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"[They] focused on the tasks to consolidate international efforts in support to Libya settlement under the UN auspices, based on the resolutions of the Berlin international conference on Libya held on January 19 and on Resolution 2510 of the United Nations Security Council," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "In this context, [they] emphasized the particular timeliness of appointment of a new special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya instead of Ghassan Salame who resigned on March 1.".