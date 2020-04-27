Number of beds for coronavirus patients in Moscow to be increased to 28,000

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The bed capacity for coronavirus patients at Moscow’s hospitals will be increased to 28,000 in the coming days, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

"More than 20,000 beds are now receiving coronavirus patients, and we plan to increase the bed capacity to 27,000-28,000 in the coming days," she said in an interview with the Vesti news program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She recalled that anyone having symptoms of an acute respiratory viral disease is to be tested for the novel coronavirus. "Once he or she tests positive, all who is living together with this person, all close relatives are also tested. Relatives of those diagnosed with pneumonia are also tested for the coronavirus," she said.

She recommended anyone who feels sick to call a doctor who will decide whether to take this person to hospital or not. It his or her condition is not serious, the patient will be given medicines and prescribed therapy and tested for the coronavirus.

Apart from that, according to Rakova, 47 computed tomography centers are operating round-the-clock in Moscow.