MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. French PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov is the closest Russian footballer to winning the Ballon d'Or, 1999 Ballon d'Or winner Rivaldo has told the media at Moscow Sports Day.

Safonov became PSG's starting goalkeeper last season, outperforming Luc Chevalier. He largely contributed to PSG’s win of the Intercontinental Cup, the French Championship, and the Champions League.

"I think PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov could be close to winning the Ballon d'Or among Russian footballers," Rivaldo said.

Safonov, 27, joined the Parisian club in the summer of 2024 from Krasnodar. With PSG, the Russian won two Champions League titles, two French championships, and a UEFA Super Cup, as well as one French Cup and Super Cup, and an Intercontinental Cup.