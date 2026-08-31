Russia’s Paralympic chief discusses accommodation with 2028 Paralympics organizers

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov has discussed with the Organizing Committee of the 2028 Paralympic Games terms for the accommodation of Russian athletes, the RPC press office announced in a statement to TASS on Monday.

"On August 25-27, the RPC head head inspected sports facilities that will host the competitions as well as places for the accommodation of national delegations," the statement reads.

"He [Rozhkov] also held a number of meetings with the Organizing Committee representatives and discussed with them the organization of the national delegations’ participation in the Paralympic Games," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Rozhkov told TASS that some 200 Russian athletes may participate in the 2028 Summer Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, the United States, while the overall number of the Russian delegation is likely to top 300 people.

The RPC chief noted that Russia will potentially be represented in 23 sports disciplines, except for team competitions such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby and boccia.

The 2028 Summer Paralympic Games will be hosted by Los Angeles on August 15-27.