FIL to discuss return of Russian lugers to int’l competitions in late September

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The International Luge Federation (FIL) will consider the issue of the full return of Russian athletes to international competitions no earlier than the end of September 2026, FIL’s press office said in a statement to TASS on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee announced a decision on July 7 to provisionally lift an earlier-imposed suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments.

"The FIL will provide further information after the extraordinary FIL Congress at the end of September 2026," the statement reads.

FIL’s previous sanctions against Russia

The International Luge Federation barred Russian athletes from competing in its sponsored tournaments since March 2022 after the escalation of the situation in Ukraine. In June 2024, the international federation opted to vote on the extension of sanctions against the Russian athletes.

In July 2025, RLF President Gart announced to TASS that the federation decided to protect the rights of its national luge athletes in court. Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev stated later on his Telegram channel that he had filed an appeal against the decision of the FIL Congress disputing the Russian athletes’ ban.

In early November 2025, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Russia’s appeal against the previously imposed ban by the International Luge Federation and ruled to clear Russian lugers and bobsledders for participation in international tournaments.

However, FIL allowed international participation for bobsledders and lugers competing in singles events and under a neutral status.

Two Russian lugers were allowed to compete in at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy - Daria Olesik in women’s singles and Pavel Repilov in men’s singles, who finished in 13th and 14th places respectively.