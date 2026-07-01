Mexico advances to Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup

MEXICO CITY, July 1. /TASS/. The Mexican national football team beat Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup. The match took place in Mexico City.

Julian Quinones (22nd minute) and Raul Jimenez (31st) scored the goals. Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie received a red card in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Lokomotiv Moscow's Mexican defender Cesar Montes wore the captain's armband and played the full match. Dynamo Moscow midfielder Luis Chavez stayed on the bench.

The match was originally scheduled to begin at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, but the kickoff was postponed by an hour due to a thunderstorm.

In the next round, Mexico will face the winner of the match between England and the DR Congo. The Round of 16 match will also take place in Mexico City on the night of July 6, Moscow time. This is the first time since 1986 that the Mexicans have advanced beyond the first round of the knockout stage. That tournament was held in Mexico, where the hosts made it to the quarterfinals.

The World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, featuring 48 teams for the first time. The tournament will end on July 19. Argentina is the reigning champion.