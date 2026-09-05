Putin called capacity of Dream Island theme park impressive

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the capacity of the Moscow amusement park Dream Island impressive.

Today, the president opened the park's third phase via video link. Now, Dream Island will be able to accommodate almost three times as many visitors — up to 45,000 per day.

"Almost 1.5 million people per month - that's certainly impressive. Congratulations! I remember you talk about your development plans. It's great that everything is working out in Moscow," Putin said during the ceremony.

With the opening of the third phase, Dream Island has become the largest amusement park in Russia in terms of the number of themed zones and is among the top five parks in the world in terms of the number of mechanical rides.

The opening ceremony took place on Moscow City Day.