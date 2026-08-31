Spain sees record 5,232 heat-related deaths this summer

MADRID, August 31. /TASS/. The number of deaths linked to extremely hot weather in Spain during the summer period has reached an all-time high, with 5,232 people dead. According to data from the daily mortality monitoring system, 2,147 people died from high temperatures in August alone this year.

The current figures have already exceeded the previous annual highs - 4,789 deaths recorded in 2022 and 3,035 cases in 2023. The overwhelming majority of those who died from the effects of heat this summer were people over the age of 65, accounting for 5,048 cases. Spaniards over the age of 85 remain the most vulnerable group.

Spanish meteorologists previously reported that the first half of 2026 was the warmest in the kingdom in the past 65 years. June this year was the second-warmest June on record, while July was the hottest and driest since records began in 1961.