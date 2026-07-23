MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is deliberately targeting homes and civilian infrastructure in Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Chairman, said, citing evidence gathered during investigations.

"Investigations into such crimes show that their masterminds and perpetrators deliberately target homes and civilian facilities. Our investigators and forensic experts have repeatedly found drone and projectile fragments at the attack sites, along with other physical evidence," he told TASS in an interview.

Bastrykin said that those responsible for the attacks sought to intimidate civilians and inflict serious damage in an effort to disrupt the work of government agencies.