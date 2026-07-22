Vast majority of Ukrainians oppose Fedorov’s resignation as defense minister — survey

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Almost three-fourths (73%) of Ukrainian residents opposed the resignation of Mikhail Fedorov from the post of Ukraine’s defense minister, according to a survey by Ukraine's Apostrophe news portal.

A total of 72.95% of respondents say they disagree with Zelensky’s decision, 16.42% declined to answer and only 10.63% supported the move.

The survey was conducted between July 20 and 22 among 2,418 respondents who volunteered to participate. The portal regularly conducts surveys among its readers to see how its audience reacts to key events in Ukraine.

Fedorov was removed as defense minister on July 14, partly because of a conflict with Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky. Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal began in Ukrainian cities on July 16. The demonstrators gradually expanded their demands, calling not only for Fedorov’s reinstatement but also for Syrsky’s removal. On the sixth day of protests, Zelensky announced Syrsky’s dismissal and appointed Mikhail Drapaty to replace him.