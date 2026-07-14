Russian ombudswoman lauds Melania Trump for helping reunite children with families

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian children’s rights ombudsperson Maria Lvova-Belova has praised US First Lady Melania Trump for her role in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian children with their families.

As follows from her annual report, the family reunification process is proceeding via a working channel she uses to communicate with the Ukrainian side with active support from such international organizations as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Holy See, as well as the American leader’s wife, Melania Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier welcomed Melania Trump’s initiative to help children affected by hostilities in Ukraine. As a result, in October 2025, the US First Lady joined the work geared to reunite children with their families. Thanks to her active involvement, one child has returned to Russia, whilst 14 children from 13 families have returned to Ukraine and to third countries.

According to Lvova-Belova, children are reunified with their families upon inquiry from a parent or close relative who is authorized to take care of this child. What the child thinks and other important factors are taken into account as well. The procedure involves a thorough analysis of all circumstances and once the family relationship is confirmed and the child gives his or her consent, the family is reunited.

Thus, thanks to the ombudsperson’s efforts, 29 children from 21 families returned to Russia and 129 children from 104 families reunited with their relatives in Ukraine and other countries as of late 2025.