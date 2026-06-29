Venezuelan man, son pulled from rubble four days after earthquake — AP

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. Rescuers in Venezuela have pulled a man and his young son from the rubble four days after the country was devastated by a major earthquake, AP reported.

According to its information, they spent about four days under the rubble. Immediately after the father's rescue, rescuers extracted his young son from the rubble. The child's age was not specified. Rescuers from Venezuela, the United States and France, as well as local residents, took part in the operation. When the victims were pulled out from under the rubble, the participants of the search operation greeted them with applause.

Earlier, specialists also rescued a nine-month-old baby and his mother from the rubble of a collapsed building.

On June 24, two powerful tremors hit Venezuela. The magnitude of the first, according to the US Geological Survey, was 7.2, the second - 7.5. After that, 512 aftershocks occurred. According to the latest data from the Venezuelan authorities, the death count has increased to 1,450, and more than 3,200 injured people are in hospitals. Many residential buildings were destroyed, infrastructure and hospitals were damaged, and the country's main airport was closed.