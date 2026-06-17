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Karo/Art Summer International Festival kicks off in Moscow

Held in a summer format for the first time, the festival will bring together film screenings, creative meetings and discussions

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Karo/Art Summer International Festival, dedicated to auteur cinema, opened at Moscow's Oktyabr film center, a TASS correspondent reported.

Held in a summer format for the first time, the festival will bring together film screenings, creative meetings and discussions.

"This year marks the project's 10th anniversary, and for the past five years we have been actively holding the Karo/Art International Festival, traditionally in the autumn. We decided to give audiences another occasion for a cinematic marathon, allowing them to share the collective experience of auteur cinema that we value so highly," Natalya Gavruk-Gavrilina, program director of the Karo/Art project at the Karo cinema chain, said at the opening ceremony.

She noted that the central theme of this year's summer festival is light "in all its manifestations."

"In one way or another, all the directors featured in the program not only put their characters through challenges and personal journeys, but also offer them light and a sense of hope," Gavruk-Gavrilina said.

The festival runs from June 17 to 21 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Kaliningrad. Its main venue is the Oktyabr cinema center, which will host special events and meetings with cultural figures alongside film screenings.

The festival opened with "Hen" by Hungarian director Gyorgy Palfi. The program also features premieres of feature and documentary films, special screenings of world cinema classics, theatrical productions and meetings with director Anatoly Vasiliev.

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