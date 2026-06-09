ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 9. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is in a more vulnerable position because of the ongoing hostilities in its area than the Bushehr station in Iran, since the enemy is located a few kilometers from the station, Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

However, Bushehr poses a great radiation danger because its reactors have not been shut down, he said.

"From the point of view of the war, of course, we are in a worse, losing position compared to Bushehr because we are only a few kilometers away from the enemy. There is a little more there in Iran, and just some kind of air exposure can lead to some consequences on Bushehr. Naturally, Bushehr is more dangerous due to radiation, and damage there can be very expensive," Chernichuk said, noting that the Zaporozhye station is "in a safer situation from a technological point of view because the units are cold, and the units are working at Bushehr NPP."

All six power units of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant were switched into a "cold shutdown" mode that does not generate electricity in 2022 for security reasons due to the constant shelling of the station by Ukraine.

On May 19, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which is under construction and operating with Russia's direct participation, had been subjected to direct attacks several times in recent months. He said that the lack of reaction from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply perplexing. On June 5, Russia's Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said at an extraordinary session of the IAEA board of governors that the West's silence on attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the Iranian Bushehr nuclear power plant was making attacks on nuclear facilities a norm worldwide.