Moscow experiencing unseasonably warm September, to be hottest on record — weather agency

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Temperatures in Moscow continue to stay above seasonal norms, as the city is set to see its warmest September ever, breaking the previous mark set just last year, Roman Vilfand, lead researcher of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, told TASS.

"Calculations show that this September will, without a doubt, be the warmest September on record in Moscow," he said.

Vilfand added that Moscow is seeing a warming trend, as last September also broke records.

"This September is truly something to behold, as it is a real summer month," the weather man said.