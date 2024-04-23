Russia’s communications watchdog blocks over 46,000 web materials with LGBT propaganda

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia's mass media and telecommunications watchdog (Roscomnadzor) has already blocked over 46,000 materials on the Internet containing LGBT propaganda, Yevgeny Zaitsev, head of Roscomnadzor's department of control and supervision of electronic communications, said.

"Separately on LGBT, over 46,000 materials have been blocked," he said at the Safe Internet Forum.

On December 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, sex changes and pedophilia, as well as introducing steep fines for such propaganda. In November 2023, Russia’s Supreme Court recognized the LGBT movement as extremist and banned its activity in the country.

The 13th Safe Internet Forum is being held in Moscow on April 23. Its main theme is the safety of families and children in the digital sphere.