Kremlin to refrain from going dark to mark this year’s Earth Hour — spokesman

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Moscow Kremlin will not be joining in with the international Earth Hour environmental movement on March 25, when major facilities traditionally turn off their exterior lights, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"This year we decided to refrain from taking part in this event," he said when asked by TASS.

Earth Hour is an annual international event, which has been held since 2007 on the last Saturday in March by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) (placed on the Russian Justice Ministry’s list of foreign agents on March 10, 2023). The event aims to encourage people worldwide to cherish and preserve nature and its resources. Participants turn off lights in residential buildings as well as the illumination of famous city landmarks and monuments for one hour between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. local time (the event does not apply to street lights, air navigation lights and traffic lights).