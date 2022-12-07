Russian diplomatic missions in Germany do not maintain contacts with illegal groups

BERLIN, December 7. /TASS/. Russian diplomatic missions in Germany do not keep in touch with representatives of illegal formations, the Russian Embassy in Berlin said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, responding to claims by Germany’s Prosecutor General’s Office that the suspected coup organizers in Germany reached out to Russian representatives, but received no support, the diplomats pointed out that "the Russian Embassy in Germany draws attention to the fact that Russian diplomatic and consular institutions in Germany do not maintain lines of communication with representatives of terrorist groups and other illegal formations."

The German federal prosecutor’s office earlier stated that a coup attempt had been thwarted in the country. German intelligence agencies detained 25 suspected coup plotters, including a female Russian national named Vitalia B. who allegedly helped the suspects reach out to Russia’s representatives.

The current operation was one of the largest in history. Searches were conducted in 11 out of 16 federal lands of Germany, in more than 130 houses and apartments. The terrorist organization proved to be large and widespread: it included an heir of Prussian dukes, a politician, high-ranking servicemen and fighters of the Defense Ministry’s special divisions. The far-right conspirators created a government-like council, as well as a military wing, and actively recruited supporters, among others, in the security forces: the army and police. Members of the organization allegedly planned to storm the Bundestag (parliament) in a small armed group.