Chubais receiving treatment in clinic in Sardinia’s Olbia — agency

ROME, August 1. /TASS/. Anatoly Chubais, the ex-CEO of Rusnano corporation and a former Russian presidential envoy, was taken to hospital in the city of Olbia in Sardinia, his live is out of danger, ANSA agency said on Monday. Citing its sources.

According to ANSA, Chubais did some tests, but the results are not yet ready. The agency’s sources say that no samples had been taken from Chubais’ house in Sardinia.

The Repubblica newspaper said earlier that Chubais had felt sick when he was vacationing in Sardinia’s Costa Smeralda. He reportedly complained of having problems with moving his arms and legs. According to the newspaper, police engaged its specialists to take tests to find out whether it could be poisoning.

On Sunday, TV host Ksenia Sobchak wrote on her Telegram channel, citing Chubais’ wife, Avdotya Smirnova, that Chubais was in an intensive care department at a European clinic. Later in the day, a source close to Chubais told TASS that he had been hospitalized with Guillain-Barre syndrome and his condition was improving.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare, serious neurological disorder. It is an autoimmune disease that affects the peripheral nervous system. It can cause muscle weakness, reflex loss, and numbness or tingling in parts of the body. It can lead to paralysis, which is usually temporary. The exact cause of Guillain-Barre syndrome is unknown but in most cases it is preceded by a bacterial or a viral infection, including SARS-CoV-2. According to medics, some coronavirus vaccines add to the risks of this syndrome.

Chubais was dismissed from the post of Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organization in the interests of sustainable development in March.