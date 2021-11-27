Russian Embassies in south of Africa closely monitor situation with ‘Omicron’ spread

PRETORIA, November 27. /TASS/. Russian Embassies in the south of Africa are closely monitoring a situation regarding a new SARS-CoV-2 variant, B.1.1.529, which was assigned the name ‘Omicron, a spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission in Botswana told TASS.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," the spokesman stated. "The situation is calm in general, we have about 50 reported cases of novel coronavirus daily and they are usually triggered by Delta strain. Local authorities evaluate this level as insufficient."

On Friday, the World Health Organization designated the B.1.1.529 variant as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also said that the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs," it said.

The data on the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, B.1.1.529, which was identified in the south of Africa, was put on the international database GISAID on November 22.

The WHO expressed concern over reports from South Africa about the rapid spread of the infection in the densely-populated Gauteng province, which may indicate the strain’s high transmissibility. Several countries have suspended air service with South Africa and other countries in the south of Africa.