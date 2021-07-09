Russia to continue supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Syria, presidential envoy says

NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue delivering vaccines against the coronavirus infection to Syria, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.

"I can assure you that these deliveries will continue because we have to provide aid to our brotherly Syrian people to help them in fighting the coronavirus," he said.

The envoy noted that the subject of vaccine deliveries was not discussed during talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. "This is a routine moment which is now already being discussed by relevant ministries. The agreement on vaccine supplies has been achieved in principle, a number of routine issues remain to be resolved," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, some vaccines will be supplied both free of charge and some in return for payment.