More young people getting severe COVID-19 symptoms, says Russian researcher

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. COVID-19 "is getting younger," more young people are getting severe symptoms of the disease, Vladimir Gushchin, an expert with the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Tuesday.

"As we can see, with time, the properties of new strains are not changing for the better. On the contrary, we see them becoming more contagious, we see that people have more serious symptoms, the disease is getting younger, there are more severe cases among the young," he said on the Solovyev Live YouTube channel.

According to Gushchin, there are repeat cases of COVID-19 recorded currently, so vaccination is the only effective means of combating the pandemic.